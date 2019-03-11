LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWE SmackDown LIVE is returning to the KFC Yum! Center.
The event will be in Louisville on Tuesday, May 7. Tickets will be available to the general public on March 15 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $18. WWE stars Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and The Hardy Boyz are slated to take part in the event.
In 2017, WWE returned to Kentucky for the first time in seven years. Louisville has hosted the WWE several times since.
