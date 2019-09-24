LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 50-year-old time capsule was unveiled at Louisville's main library Tuesday morning.
The downtown library opened in 1908, but the North Wing addition opened 50 years ago, in 1969.
To celebrate the anniversary, library officials and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dug up the time capsule that was buried in the floor.
Inside was a newspaper from that year with one of the headlines reading "Arms talks open, Nixon sends plea."
“Apollo’s flight pattern is perfect” that’s the headline from the 1969 Courier Journal newspaper that was inside the time capsule. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/RxeS7OpAJf— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) September 24, 2019
There was also a scroll of names from everyone who attended the 1969 burial ceremony.
In the crowd to watch the unveiling was one employee who has worked at the library for the last 50 years.
There were also former employees who remember the 1969 ceremony. One of those former employees, Linda Baumann, says walking into the building brings back a flood of memories.
"The librarians would come and meet in a room and pick out the new books," he said. "And I was telling this gentleman we had a week for them to process the books. We didn't have computers then, so you could sneak one home and read it and get it back before it got processed. So I got to read the latest and brand new stuff."
The library plans to add a few things to the time capsule before they bury it again, like today's newspaper and a pencil pouch from the summer reading program.
So hopefully in another 50 years, city leaders will celebrate a century of the library's North Wing addition and reopen the capsule.
