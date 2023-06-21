LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- YMCA of Greater Louisville is offering free programming for adult cancer survivors.
According to a news release, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is tailored to meet specific needs of adult cancer survivors wanting to reclaim their health and well-being before, during and treatment. It is offered at no cost for members and non-members, with non-member participants eligible to receive a complimentary three-month membership for themselves and their family or caregiver.
Program goals include increased flexibility and endurance, enhancing functional ability to do every day tasks and improve energy levels.
To register, email livestrong@ymcalouisville.org or call (502) 329-4793.
