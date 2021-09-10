LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville is waiving fees for new members.
Starting Monday, and through the end of the month, the join fee will be waived for those who want to join the YMCA. That can save between $30 and $80 depending on the membership.
A YMCA membership has personalized wellness coaching, free group fitness classes, access to pools and free on-site child supervision while you work out.
There are 10 YMCA locations throughout Kentuckiana.
