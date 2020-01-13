LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a limited time, you can become a YMCA member without paying a joining fee.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville is waiving its join fee through Jan. 22. That's a savings of up to $80 for a family membership. In southern Indiana, new members can join without paying a fee through Feb. 9. That's a savings of up to $69 for a family.
Membership at the Y includes personalized wellness coaching, state-of-the-art exercise equipment, year-round swimming and unlimited free group exercise classes.
Reduced membership rates are also available, based on income.
