LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelter cats from Louisville are featured in the second annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day contest, and Jackson Galaxy from Animal Planet's "My Cat From Hell" reviewed videos before narrowing them down to 25.
One of those videos was from Purrfect Day Cafe's Kimmy Pagano featuring three cats up for adoption: Jupiter, Ray, Rogue and Orion.
The top three winners will earn cash for their favorite shelters, and the Kentucky Humane Society will receive $5,000 from Cat Pawsitive, if Pagano's video makes the final cut. The grand prize winner will receive the cash and a trip to Lil Bub's Birthday Party to meet Lil Bub and Jackson Galaxy.
According to Cat Pawsitive's website, teaching cats to high-five can decrease stress, increase engagement and raise adoption rates.
Click here to view the video and vote.
The deadline to cast your vote is June 2. Only vote per day will be accepted.
