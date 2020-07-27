LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up drive-in in west Louisville is bringing the stage to the big screen.
The Youth Theatre Troupe from the Louisville Central Community Center will feature "Shrek the Musical." The kids couldn't host the production at the community center due to social distancing, so they're taping the show to air Aug. 1.
The pop-up drive-in will be located in the parking lot at the new YMCA off 18th and Broadway.
Tickets cost $10, and you can pay at entry.
