LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Young Professionals Association is celebrating a milestone.
YPAL has been connecting young professionals in different industries for two decades. An anniversary party was held Wednesday night at the Old Forester Distillery on Whiskey Row.
The group's goal is to engage young people and help them grow their skills to make an impact.
"We are always welcoming young professionals to get involved and use their voice," said YPAL President Aimee Jewell. "We are trying to be engaging and create a lot of great events around Kentuckiana to help young professionals to make a difference in the community."
YPAL has grown to more than 1,000 members since it was founded in 1999.
