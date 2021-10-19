LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire Department is getting ready to take candy on the road.
Firefighters and their families will fill thousands of treat bags this Wednesday, Oct. 20. The bags will be given to children in the fire district over a three-night period that starts next Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Firetrucks and trailers, all decked out in Halloween, will take the treats to the kids standing in their driveways.
The fire department usually has an open house to pass out Halloween candy to kids who visit, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold in 2020.
A schedule with the streets can be found on the department's Facebook page by clicking here or on their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.