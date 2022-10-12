LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year in a row, Zoneton firefighters are taking Halloween straight to their neighborhoods.
The fire department started the neighborhood visits in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change up their usual Halloween Open House, hosted for more than 20 years at the fire station.
The neighborhood visits will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will continue on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, "weather permitting." The department plans on ending each night at 9 p.m. There are two make-up days planned if weather prevents the visits from happening.
During the visits, Zoneton fire trucks will decked out in festive decorations and firefighters will pass out candy to kids, who are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
"The past two years went very well, so we will do it again," Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said in a news release Wednesday. "We are very blessed with a supportive community. Businesses have made financial contributions and citizens have brought us bags of candy to give out."
Moulton said the department is accepting more bags of candy at the station because they "always get nervous about running out."
Firefighters will start decorating firetrucks for the visits next week as a team puts together hundreds of treat bags.
For a list of streets and dates for the neighborhood visits, click here or click on the PDF below. For more information, click here.
