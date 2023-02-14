Born and raised in Louisville, Abby graduated from Atherton High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Marketing at Western Kentucky University in 2022.
While in college, Abby was heavily involved in Greek Life on WKU’s campus. She was also a member of many leadership organizations on campus.
In her junior year of college, Abby interned at a digital marketing agency where she was able to immerse herself in the digital media world. As a Senior Media Coordinator, Abby is excited to be able to use her previously learned digital marketing skills while also being able to learn more about the traditional side of marketing and advertising.
In her free time, Abby enjoys trying different coffee shops around Louisville and cheering on the Hilltoppers (Roll Tops!), the Cards (L’s Up!) and the Cincinnati Bengals (Who Dey!).
You can contact Abby at 502-585-0759 or email her at abrown@wdrb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.