After attending the University of Cincinnati, Amy’s passion for working in media lead her to work in many different cities like Chicago, Aspen, Columbus, Ohio. Ultimately, she landed in Louisville and made it her home for the past three years.
Having experience in a variety of platforms from magazines to radio and TV production, has helped give an eagle eye’s view of different experiences and what will benefit each different type of client.
It’s the creative process from beginning that she loves to walk clients through to help them shape their business messages and community image. Her focus is to make media campaigns an easy and positive experience while igniting real results for their business.
Outside of the office, she’s committed to her role as VP of Public Service in Louisville’s Chapter of AAF. She also enjoys spending time trying to cook and decorate like Pinterest, exercising at Cyclebar, going to concerts in different cities and hanging out with her husband, dog and cat.
If you’d like to contact Amy, please reach out to akline@wdrb.com or 502-585-0769 (office) or 614-397-2817 (mobile).
