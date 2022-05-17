A proud Hoosier.
Corey Schroeder has been able to trace his family tree to show a direct lineage of family members living in southern Indiana before it was even a state. This accomplishment has earned his family the designation of being a "First Family of Indiana."
Continuing his love for the state, Corey attended and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Broadcast Communications.
Following college, he started his broadcast career in WDRB’s production department.
Corey is currently utilizing his close to 20 years of industry experience in the advertising side of the business.
In his time away from work, Corey is the father of nine-year-old triplets. Most of his free time is either spent on the golf course or shuttling his children to and from athletic events.
