Born and raised in Louisville, Kaitlin graduated and played volleyball for Mercy Academy (2009) and Bellarmine University (2013). She played competitive volleyball year-round growing up.
Kaitlin moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in June of 2013 and began her TV career. She worked as a Sales Assistant at WCPO (Scripps Company) for a little over 2 years. Seeking career advancement, she worked at WXIX FOX19 (Raycom Media) in Cincinnati and was quickly promoted to Account Executive.
After five years in Cincinnati, Kaitlin wanted to move back home to be with her family and work in her hometown.
In her free time, Kaitlin enjoys being outdoors, playing volleyball (indoor and sand), spending time with her family and friends, and cheering on her favorite teams (Louisville Cardinals, Bengals & Reds).
You can contact Kaitlin at (502) 585-0765 or email her at kyoung@wdrb.com.
