Kay is a Louisville native, having attended Holy Rosary Academy and Western Kentucky University.
A stay-at-home mom and grandmother until 1998, Kay ventured into the “paid” work force as a traffic director in radio.
She joined the Block Communication family in May 2005 as National Sales Assistant.
In her spare time Kay enjoys reading, usually with a cat nearby, and playing golf with her husband of 50 years.
