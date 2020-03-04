Laura Batliner was born and bred in Southern Indiana. A Floyd Central Alum (Go Highlanders!!) Laura attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana before returning to her home town of Floyds Knobs where she currently resides with her husband Bryan and adventurous kiddo, Miles.
A devout Hoosier, Laura’s favorite part of living in the New Albany, Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville area is being able to see all of the amazing new businesses, restaurants and venues grow in such a close knit community.
You can contact Laura at 502-585-0721 or email her at lbatliner@wdrb.com.
