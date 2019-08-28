Leah, a Louisville native, graduated from Christian Academy of Louisville in 2012. From there, she went on to study journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University, where she was involved in the student newspaper, her sorority, and many other campus organizations.
After graduation, Leah took her first step into digital marketing with an internship as a social media assistant at Jump. Following her internship, she accepted a job at CBS Interactive as the associate social media editor for TechRepublic.
Leah joined WDRB in the spring of 2018 as the Social Media and Digital Services Specialist, and within a year transitioned into the role of a Digital Campaign Specialist. Though she originally intended pursuing a career in news and writing, Leah has found a good fit working in the ever-changing world of digital.
In her free time, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and attending her church Sojourn. She also enjoys being outside whether it’s playing sand volleyball after work, going for runs in Cherokee park on the weekends, or even sitting outside eating at a new Louisville restaurants.
You can reach Leah by phone at 502-585-0868 or by email at lforrest@bci.media.
