Mariah Owens is a bluegrass bred, Louisville native, who graduated from Eastern High school in 2011. From there she graduated in 2015 from Midway University obtaining her Bachelor of Arts degree; all the while crafting her macchiatos as a barista and singing at Carnegie Hall. Since graduation, she gained valuable experience as a case manager and mental health counselor in the Louisville area.
Mariah loves the relationship building, problem solving, and challenging obstacles the sales industry has brought into her life.
When free time arises, Mariah loves making memories with her better half Brian, caring for her two cats, spending time outdoors, exploring new cuisine, and fundraising for The Alzheimer’s Association.
