A South-central Pennsylvania native, Matthew graduated from Spring Grove Area High School then moved to Philadelphia to study Advertising and Art at Temple University. During his time at Temple, Matthew was a graphic designer for WHIP Radio station and Creative Director for Diamond Edge Communications.
Matthew recently moved to Louisville in January of 2019 to take his creative career to the next level ... which of course means coming to work with the Digital Sales team. Matthew will work on digital branding for Sales as well as creating ads for our clients, especially those in NewsSlide.
In his free time, Matthew enjoys spending time with friends, traveling, and is always in search of the perfect Philly Cheesesteak. If you are looking to get in contact with Matthew you can reach him at mgrove@bci.media or 502-585-0294.
