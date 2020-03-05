Mollie began her studies in advertising at Oklahoma State University. After moving to Southern Indiana in 2015, Mollie transferred to IUS. While in college, Mollie was highly involved on campus both as a student and employee. In 2019, Mollie graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communication from Indiana University.
Mollie’s background is in digital marketing, management, communication, copywriting, and sales. Now at WDRB, she brings her passion for advertising and commitment to excellence as an Account Manager.
Mollie loves living with her son Jack in New Albany, IN where life revolves around his basketball games, swim lessons, and superabundant LEGO builds. In her free time, you’ll find Mollie devoted to her yoga practice, rucking with her local Team Red White & Blue club, hiking to waterfalls, and trying new (or vintage) bourbons.
You can contact Mollie at 502-585-0773 or email her at mmartin@wdrb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.