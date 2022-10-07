Shelby, a former Louisville Cardinal, graduated from the University of Louisville in 2015, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Administration. After graduation, she spent several years working for the Louisville Sports Commission and the Louisville Bats.
In her free time, Shelby, loves spending time with her friends and family, especially her two nephews. As a Louisville Cardinals fan, you can catch her at a football or basketball game. Go Cards!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.