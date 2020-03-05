Born in Georgia to an Air Force veteran, Stephanie survived growing up with three brothers and has called both sides of the river home.
Stephanie is a proud graduate of Indiana University and enjoys the passionate basketball rivalries in this area. When not at work, Stephanie enjoys culinary and wine pairings prepared by her own hands.
Together with her husband, Shawn, they share two incredibly happy children.
You can contact Stephanie at 502-585-0728 or email her at slake@wdrb.com.
