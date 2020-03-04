A Hoosier native, Steve graduated from Indiana University-Kelly School of Business. Steve spent most of his early career in Dallas, Texas working in the burgeoning Telecommunications Industry. He also has a background in SBA Lending with GE Capital and PNC Bank. After relocating to Louisville as a Digital Media rep with AT&T/YP, Steve joined WDRB media in February 2020.
Outside of work, Steve enjoys family time with wife Tracey, daughters Morgan and Madeline and two Granddaughters Lily Gray and Conley. An avid tennis player, Steve recently switched over to Pickelball -- the fastest growing recreational sport in America.
You can reach Steve at 502-585-0765 or mail at SChadwick@wdrb.com.
