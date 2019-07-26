Proud to have been born and raised in Louisville and a UK grad, Steve is extremely proud to be a Dad to five amazing daughters and “Dude” to six awesome and wild grandkids.
Steve has been helping businesses grow and prosper for 30+ years. The majority of that time has been in Louisville working as an Account Executive for the NBC affiliate but his career path includes stops in Lake Charles LA, Lexington KY and Mexico.
When he’s not working you’ll find Steve with his dogs, fishing nearby streams or somewhere around water.
