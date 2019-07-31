Steve Murphy

Steve began his broadcast career as a sports photographer/sports producer. His sports career has enabled him to cover sporting events such as: NCAA Final Four, NFL Super Bowl, NBA Championship, Major League Baseball World Series, Triple Crown Horse Racing Series and the Indy 500. Throughout his work with ABC Sports and ESPN, Steve crossed paths with some of sports biggest superstars and sports figures like Muhammad Ali, John Wooden, Michael Jordan, Kyle Ripken, Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson to name a few.
After starting a family Steve made the decision to get into TV Sales. With all the relationships he made, the path to sales was a great move. He has merged his experience with telling sports stories into helping clients tell their business stories. Helping business meet their goals and grow their business is like celebrating a sports championship for him. Steve grew up in a household of serving, helping kids and giving back is a top priority.
Steve Joined WDRB Media in 2015. His interests include golf, cycling and family.
You can reach Steve by phone at (502) 585-0748, or email at smurphy@wdrb.com.
