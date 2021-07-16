Taylor is a former Division I Athlete who comes to WDRB with event-planning and sales experience.
As a collegiate athlete, Taylor set five single season records at the University of Michigan, including most single-season shut-outs. She transferred to the University of Louisville where she set the record book as the first All-ACC Women’s Soccer player.
Taylor graduated with her Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisville. In 2019, she completed her Master of Science in Sport Administration.
During her time as a Masters student, Taylor worked for the University of Louisville Athletic Department where she helped execute events such as 2018 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Following her time at UofL, Taylor worked with Brown-Forman as a Bourbon Event Coordinator.
Taylor resides in Crescent Hill with her two dogs and husband, Tom.
