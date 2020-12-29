LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County homeless shelter is taking hits from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabethtown's Room In The Inn is now seeing a shortage of volunteers. The homeless shelter opens each winter, giving Hardin County's homeless a warm bed and a hot meal.
Most of the shelter's volunteers are older and fall into the high-risk category for COVID-19.
Now, the shelter is looking for others in the community to step up in their place.
"A lot of our retired population are some of our greatest volunteers on the face of the earth to begin with," said Daryl Pepper with Room In The Inn. "But when we have a COVID fear, a lot of theme are in the part of their lifespan that makes them a lot more susceptible."
The shelter is looking for overnight volunteers.
Anyone who would like to help can sign up on the shelter's website by clicking here.
