LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are still a little slow, but in the next few months, the conventions, visitors and daily commute of workers are expected back in downtown Louisville.
So downtown hotels, restaurants and a lot of other businesses are getting ready for what they're hoping will be a busy 2022.
While most restaurants were forced to downsize, Tanya Mangrum, owner of The Salad Chic, decided to open up on West Market Street. Mangrum said she left a 25-year nursing career and opened a new restaurant just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Started at my kitchen, then to a kitchenette, to this," she said. "And business is just going up."
The Salad Chic has weathered the pandemic storm by serving fresh salads, soups, wraps and optimism.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., said employees are starting to return to work in-person, and more are coming in 2022.
"We're very optimistic about the trajectory of the local economy, and we look forward to seeing more growth as we recover from the pandemic," Davasher-Wisdom said. "We're seeing a lot more energy downtown, a lot of people bringing their employees back."
Doug Bennett, executive vice president of Louisville Tourism, said employees aren't the only ones who are expected to come back downtown next year.
"We've rebounded very, very well, especially in the last quarter of this year," Bennett said. "We have over 200 groups that global tourism has put on the streets, so to speak, on the books for '22. "And we expect that number to more than double."
Bennett said that will produce a lot of foot traffic and business for downtown hotels and restaurants.
"They'll see a significant difference," he said.
Mangrum said she got a little nervous as other businesses around her closed, but that feeling was short-lived. She said she's excited for the future.
"I'm excited that they're coming back to work," she said.
Officials with GLI and Louisville Tourism said the returns will continue to be gradual and not overnight.
