LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- The coronavirus is changing plans for universities and students across the country and here in Kentuckiana.
The global pandemic has also delayed the start of in person learning at most Kentucky schools and universities. However, at the University of Louisville, the enrollment numbers are not as bad as some expected.
According to university officials, that's because of graduate students.
U of L is expecting a 1.3% drop in undergraduate students this fall compared to 2019. Just shy of 14,000 undergrads are enrolling.
But graduate programs such as business, medicine, engineering and nursing are up 15%, to nearly 4,000 students.
All told, the university’s total enrollment is expected to be up 1.5% compared to a year ago, at a time when many universities are seeing declines.
"I was so excited," said Allison Warnersmith, University of Louisville graduate student.
Because of the coronavirus, it wasn't a smooth finish, but Warnersmith still graduated from the University of Louisville in May.
She said, "It was quite a shock to have everything I was looking forward to turned on its head, but we made it through, I still got my diploma, I still graduated, it just looked a little different."
And despite concerns about COVID-19, Warnersmith plans to start graduate school in a few weeks.
"I had already planned to stay in school and get my master's degree. So, I am staying with that plan."
But not everyone is sticking with the plan.
"We've got a bunch of kids, particularly incoming freshmen, who are basically saying, they're not coming if they don't get the university experience," Said Dr. Craig Blakely, University of Louisville, Dean of the School of Public Health and Information Sciences.
Dr. Blakely believes the decrease in enrollment will be a significant financial hit for the university.
"Just to give you a clue, you know, 100 students is about $1,000,000 in tuition at the undergraduate level."
The university trustees also voted to raise tuition this fall – as they have almost every year since 2000 – so U of L will bring in millions more than last year because of the price hike.
"We're pretty close to the finish line," explained Jim Begany, University of Louisville, Vice Provost for Strategic enrollment management and student success.
Begany said, while enrollment is down in some areas, overall, the numbers are similar to last year.
"Right now, we are at 76 down for our continuing students, but we are expecting to be up 83 freshmen," said Begany.
And Begany said, despite the pandemic, the University of Louisville is in a good place, compared to other universities.
"We do some bench-marking with some other universities ,and we're in a better position than almost all of them," explained Begany.
"I'm staying in, my boyfriend is staying in," said Warnersmith.
Warnersmith is excited about starting the next chapter of her education, in a few weeks, but she also understands why some of her schoolmates are not anxious to return to school.
"I can totally understand wanting to delay if you're coming in as a freshman," Warnersmith explained.
Right now, in person classes are scheduled to start at U of L on August 17.
