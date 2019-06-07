LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of Tuesday's shooting in southwest Louisville has been identified.
Steven Oerther, 59, was shot and killed in the 3200 block on Springfield Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found Oerther inside an apartment when they arrived at the scene, and the coroner's report said he was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m.
Police arrested 60-year-old Edward Lackington at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, hours after Oerther was shot.
According to the arrest report, Lackington was at the scene when officers responded and began approaching them with his hands in the air. Police said Lackington "eventually made spontaneous utterances to officers that he shot the victim."
Other witnesses at the scene also identified Lackington as the shooter, police said. Lackington was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
