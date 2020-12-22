LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man leaving a Christmas celebration was caught in the middle of a shootout.
It happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Bluegrass Parkway and Blankenbaker Parkway in Jeffersontown.
"As it turns out, he was just an innocent bystander who happened to get caught in the crossfire between some altercation between the other two gentlemen in their vehicles," Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said. "Each car pulled up to his left and to his right, and they were shooting at each other. And unfortunately, he was caught in the crossfire.
"We got the call that there had been a shooting at that intersection, we responded, we found one victim who had been shot in the chest."
Police said that victim was driving a white Jaguar F-Type convertible.
"The gentleman that was in the white car was actually in the lane between the cars shooting at each other," Sanders said. "His car took several rounds. One went through his chest."
Sanders said the victim and his wife were leaving a Christmas celebration.
"He was actually being followed by his wife in another car, who witnessed this," he said. "Obviously, they were shocked. They did not expect that after being out for a holiday dinner."
The Jaguar took several bullets and so did a maroon Nissan Altima and its driver, who police say was one of the shooters.
"The guy in the maroon car was struck in the head, and he drove down Blankenbaker to a road just on the east side of I-64, where he crashed," Sanders said.
Sanders said, despite being shot in the head, the man in the Nissan is expected to survive.
"It didn't penetrate the skull, so it basically orbited the skull, and he's very lucky to be alive," he said.
The victim in the Jaguar is recovering at U of L Hospital.
"He's in serious condition," Sanders said. "He had a collapsed lung, but obviously, they got him to the hospital in an ambulance, and they were able to relieve some of that pressure on his chest."
Detectives are still looking for the suspects in that third car. If you witnessed the shooting or have any information, you can call the Jeffersontown Police Department at 502-267-0503.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.