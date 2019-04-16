LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All Crawford County Schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning after a threat against the high school.
On its Facebook page, the district said the delay was to allow officials more time to investigate after someone posted a threat against the high school on social media.
According to the district's Facebook page, school officials were notified by police about a bomb threat against the high school. State and local police searched the building with a bomb-sniffing dog, and nothing was found.
The post stated that all high school students would be scanned with a metal detector before being allowed to enter the building "as an added security measure."
