LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buried in the back line of Racing Louisville FC’s first-ever NWSL starting lineup is a player who typifies what the NWSL expansion club is hoping to be about.
Nealy Martin was playing soccer in Europe and studying for her MBA after graduating with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama, where she was a standout defender, SEC co-scholar-athlete of the year and Academic All-American.
She came back home to Birmingham for the Christmas break, assuming she’d head back overseas after the first of the year. Instead, she saw an open tryout posted for Racing Louisville FC, and figured she had nothing to lose.
She showed up on a bitterly cold day.
“I remember it was 22 degrees wind chill,” Racing coach Christy Holly said. “I still can’t feel my toes yet from that day. And she is running around in a pair of shorts and her socks up her knees and a short T-shirt. And she made a couple of good tackles and played a couple of good balls. I went over and asked her who she was and she told me her name and told me she’s probably not the best player here, but she would do exactly what is asked of her. From that point I thought, let’s go.”
Not only did Martin earn an invitation to preseason camp, but she took the opportunity and ran. She not only played in her first NWSL game last Saturday, she started.
“It’s just been a dream, honestly,” she said. “From first coming in, it’s just been a professional experience, nothing like I’ve experienced before. The staff and players were so welcoming to me. Just coming from open tryouts has been an insane experience and I love it.”
Martin said she had no expectations when she came.
“I just came in knowing I was going to work my absolute hardest,” she said. “I was going to leave everything I could on the field. If I didn’t make it, I didn’t make it. I’d go back home and work even harder. And if I did, awesome.”
Since then, Holly said, she has exemplified the kind of effort he’s looking for from his team, which will play its second game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field.
“Her attitude has been absolutely first class,” Holly said. “She’s got a lot of growing to do, a lot of areas of her game where we want her to improve. But as far as her mentality and coachability it’s been absolutely superb. And she’s a very likable person. She aligned well with what we want to be, and her overall story she brings is one we like. People told her she’s not good enough, or the odds are against her -- the same thing with us. We want to get after that, and she’s a driving force in that.”
Not being sure how she’d be treated as an open-tryout addition, Martin said she was surprised to find a staff and roster so welcoming.
“It says a lot about the club and the coaches, staff and players, that they would even look at me and give me the opportunity,” she said. “I know I have parts of my game that I need to work on and improve on, and I’m sure that showed in the open tryouts. But to see that little glimpse of something they thought could turn into something greater, it says something about them, wanting to put more into me as a player.”
Louisville will face a Washington club that lost its NWSL Challenge Cup opener 3-2 to North Carolina on Saturday. The Spirit are playing without a trio of U.S. Women’s National Team players, defenders Kelly O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, and midfielder Andi Sullivan. They do, however, have Trinity Rodman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, who scored her first league goal in Saturday’s loss.
"The first challenge is the turnaround,” Holly said. “It is a quick turnaround because we have a little bit of extra travel to do in that small space of time. I think you look at their team and it is a very talented team. If you let them play their way, they can hurt you very, very quickly through different sources such as Ashley Hatch, Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman. For us, we have to go into the game well prepared for them. I think we have to do a better job defensively than we were on Saturday. I also think we can be more clinical going forward too."
The game will be streamed on Paramount+ or internationally via Twitch.
