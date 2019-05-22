LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The work to make Dixie Highway safer -- shifts gears.
Last week, crews started work on a portion of the project that will prevent drivers from making some illegal turns.
Crews are installing medians on a 4.5 mile stretch of Dixie.
The first section of the median work started on Dixie Highway at Heaton Road. The work will eventually move south to Upper Hunters Trace.
"It is tough, especially with the construction that's going on right now," said Sam Kurdi, Owner Royal Motors. His business is located on the corner is Dixie Highway and San Jose Avenue.
The work is expected to improve traffic flow, but for now, it's not very convenient for Kurdi and some of the other businesses that line Dixie.
Kurdi said, "There's always, almost, I would say, every week or maybe ten days, there's an accident."
Kurdi said getting to his business can be a challenge for customers in the southbound lanes. "When people try to turn left, and the traffic coming up so heavily, that's where many accidents happen."
There are lines on the road, but they don't always work.
"Putting in these medians, access management is what we call this, should reduce the number of accidents by about 30 percent," explained John Callihan, project manager.
Callihan said the crews and equipment might be adding to the traffic problems now, but it will get better and safer. "It's been very, a very dangerous roadway and this will certainly improve the safety," said Callihan.
The medians are being installed to prevent mid-block left turns.
Callihan said, "Left turns will only be allowed at major intersections."
This is part of the bigger New Dixie Highway Project, which broke ground in 2017. Callihan explained why this portion of the project puts crews on dangerous ground. "We've been working on the outside of the roadway, which is dangerous enough, but now the workers are right there in the middle so it, it's probably the most dangerous time for workers and the traveling public."
And that's why Sam Kurdi's customers all leave with an important message.
Kurdi said, "We always tell them when they turn onto Dixie Highway, just be, just be very careful with your turn."
