LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Friday morning commute could get dicey as winter weather moves into the Kentuckiana area, but the salt trucks and snow plows on both sides of the river are prepared.
Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation started reporting to the salt barns in Clark County at 10 p.m. Thursday as they expected accumulation across the area.
"We've issued a full call out for INDOT Southeast drivers," INDOT spokeswoman Natalie Garrett told WDRB News. "That means we'll have over 100 trucks out throughout the district."
Garrett said INDOT crews will spend Thursday night into Friday morning monitoring roads and treating them as needed. Workers will look for slick spots that are expected to form through the night.
Across the river, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 crews will report to work by midnight Thursday. District 5 includes Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Franklin counties. Workers will focus on clearing roads before rush hour.
"We will have, in Jefferson County, contract crews coming in at 1 a.m. They'll be salting, especially areas like bridge decks and anything that might be slick. They'll be plowing roads as needed," KYTC spokeswoman Stephanie Caros said.
Caros said rain made it difficult for crews to be able to put brine down ahead of time.
"With the rain, that makes it a little bit trickier because some of those things you can't put down on the roadway, so more than anything we're just focusing on salting if needed," she said. "There's a possibility of freezing rain, so salting if needed and then plowing any areas that need to be plowed."
Crews in Henry and Trimble Counties stayed late Thursday to get their salt trucks ready to go.
KYTC said motorists should give themselves extra time to get to work Friday morning and to give plows plenty of space. Crews plan to work through the winter weather Friday to keep the roads clear.
