LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a winter weather advisory taking effect overnight, road crews in Indiana and Kentucky say they are ready for whatever weather comes our way.
Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation began pre-treating roads Thursday and Friday to prepare for the expected snow Sunday morning.
By 6 a.m. Sunday INDOT officials anticipate a full call-out. That means more than 160 drivers will be out treating and plowing roads across southern Indiana. Crews will continue treating roads after the snow stops to prevent re-freezing when temperatures drop Sunday night into Monday morning.
In Kentucky, crews in the Greater Louisville area will not be pre-treating the roads with brine. That's because rain is expected to fall before it snows, which would wash the brine away.
