LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national and local Drug Enforcement Administration want to remove dangerous drugs from your home.
Federal officials believe some people could even be their loved one's favorite drug dealer, without even knowing it.
"If I had any amount of money, it wasn't going to the gas tank, it wasn't going to rent, it was going towards this pill," said Jenni Kelley, Young People in Recovery, Chapter Lead.
She may not look like what she's been through, but Kelley is also a person in recovery.
She said, "It was something that just completely took over my life."
She said, her addiction started with a prescription. "My substance abuse disorder spiraled when I was introduced to Xanax," explained Kelley.
It was an introduction that led to a lot of highs and unimaginable lows.
"You only take enough, where it's not noticeable," said Kelley. "I didn't even fathom that it was wrong to go rooting through medicine cabinets and...if it was something that I didn't take, I could sell it for money to get what I did like."
"Abuse disorder problems playing out in our community," said Jeffrey Todd Scott, Louisville DEA, Special Agent in Charge. "It often starts in homes in those forgotten unwanted and expired pills in medicine cabinets."
Scott said those forgotten pills have been deadly during the pandemic.
"30% increase in opioid overdose deaths in the last year," explained Scott. "I absolutely think this has been a very difficult year for a lot of people, and the pandemic has kind of exacerbated problems that people have with loneliness and kind of being cut off."
That's why the DEA is having the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Scott said, "That's where people can drop off their expired and otherwise unwanted medications and we can get those destroyed."
"It's supply and demand," said Kelley.
She has been clean for more than 12-years, but Kelley knows the importance of cutting off the supply. "Anytime that the supply is cut off, that is a win, win for somebody with substance abuse disorder," said Kelley. "If I was to go rooting through my grandparent's medicine cabinet and they got rid of those pills that I took, it would have been a much better outcome."
Today, Kelley uses her sobriety to help others. As a chapter lead for Young People in Recovery, she wants others to know they can beat the addiction.
On Saturday, the organization is hosting a Recovery Bonfire & Chili Cook-off. The event is from 5 to 11PM. It will be held at 8670 Morgans LN SE, Elizabeth, Indiana 47117. Anyone who wants to attend, should bring a crock pot of chili and a chair. There will be a campfire recovery meeting at 6 PM and music by special guest Sydney 5. To learn more about Young People in Recovery, click this link. https://www.addictionpolicy.org/post/recovering-out-loud
Meanwhile, to find one of the prescription drug collection sites, click the link below and type in your zip code.
