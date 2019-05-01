LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For more than a week, Richard Mandella was an insightful and humorous interview subject at Churchill Downs Barn 28, unless the questions turned to one topic:
Omaha Beach’s chances of extending the run of favorites who won the Kentucky Derby to seven on Saturday.
“I don’t want to talk or think about that,” Mandella said, politely. “We’re just here to do the best we can.”
Mandella’s sense of humor was persistent, but dry. The questioners wondered if he was kidding. Somebody asked the question in a different form.
Mandella was not kidding -- or fooled.
“You guys go around the corner and talk about that,” Mandella said, pointing to the edge of his barn. “You’re not to going to trick me.”
Superstitious? No doubt. Worried about a jinx? Absolutely.
More than anything, Mandella has worked in this unforgiving game for more than four decades. He knew the greatest thoroughbred is one bad step, one cough or one breathing issue away from being pulled from a race as demanding as the Derby.
At 8 a.m. Thursday morning Mandella had plans to welcome a group of World War II veterans to his barn. The soldiers were eager to see the colt named for one of the most famous battles from that war.
There will be a gathering at Mandella’s barn at 8 a.m. Thursday, but the subject won’t be nearly as inspiring.
Late Wednesday afternoon, owner Rick Porter and Mandella scratched their 4-to-1 Derby favorite, Omaha Beach, because of a trapped epiglottis.
Instead of joining Justify, I’ll Have Another and American Pharoah on the list of the last six favorites to win the Derby, Omaha Beach will move to another list — with A.P. Indy, Unbridled’s Song, Eskenderyea, Timely Writer and other likely favorites stopped by injuries from racing in the Derby.
It’s terrible news for any horse, especially a powerful runner like Omaha Beach, who did everything right this spring during his campaign to get to Louisville. The colt beat two of the best prospects in Bob Baffert’s barn while preparing in Arkansas, delivering an exclamation point while defeating Improbable in the Arkansas Derby.
A colt gets one chance at the Kentucky Derby. This should not be an injury that ends his career. There should be more races for Omaha Beach, perhaps by the summer or fall.
Racing is harshly competitive but this jarring development will stir sympathy for Mandella, the trainer, and Porter, the owner.
Mandella will be 69 in November. He’s a Hall of Fame trainer and Hall of Fame guy, admired and adored by trainers across the backstretch.
Trainer Neil Howard, who finished second in the Derby and then won the 1990 Preakness with Summer Squall, told me he was pulling for Mandella Saturday because of his work ethic and how he treats his horses.
There is one more reason: Mandella has won nearly every race on the planet, except for the three that matter most — the Derby, Preakness and Belmont.
His Derby record is 0-for-6 but Mandella has not brought a horse to the race since 2004. His best finish Derby finish was fifth with Soul of the Matter in 1994 — and Mandella said the colt had an issue with a foot injury after the Derby.
Porter, the owner of Fox Hollow Farm, has been equally invested in this race with this colt. Sharing Porter’s 0-for-4 Derby record does not capture what Porter has endured.
Two of his Derby starters — Hard Spun in 2007 and Eight Belles in 2008 — finished second. Eight Belles, a determined filly, was euthanized when she was injured after crossing the finish line.
Porter, 78, is a cancer survivor who tells everybody about the wonderful therapy thoroughbreds have been during his recovery.
Less than a week ago, Porter was asked what a Derby victory by Omaha Beach would mean for him, for Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.
“Well, it means a lot to me, Mike (Smith, the jockey) and Dick (Mandella),” Porter said. "It means a lot.
“This might be my last shot I mean. But you know, I think every owner would like to win a Kentucky Derby a lot. I know Dick Mandella wants to win it. But we’re both virgins, so hopefully this will take care of both of us.”
Now they’ll have to chase the Derby Dream another year.
