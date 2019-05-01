LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A million lovely fibs are told before the Kentucky Derby, starting with the gag that getting to the track has never been easier.
Here is one statement that belongs in The Truth, The Whole Truth and Nothing But the Truth pile:
Omaha Beach is the likely Derby 145 favorite Saturday because jockey Mike Smith decided to ride Richard Mandella's colt instead of Roadster, one of three Derby speedballs in Bob Baffert's stable.
If Smith stayed with Roadster, the colt he rode to four consecutive wins, which way would the tote board tilt?
"We'd be the favorite," said Baffert, who has won five Derbies, including the Triple Crown rush that he, Smith and Justify celebrated last year.
Next question -- and no more fibs: Did Smith make the right call?
A.) Absolutely.
B.) Most likely.
C.) Only a knucklehead picks against Baffert in the Derby.
D.) Shrug. Let's discuss this Saturday night.
Put me down for D.
Omaha Beach was my Derby pick before Smith rode the colt like a champ in the Arkansas Derby. But in handicapping horses, jockeys and trainers are neck and neck with the folks sitting in Section 321.
They study video. They look at pedigree. They work horses, they ride horses and they train horses. They cross their fingers.
But in the end, they guess.
This is why Smith said he made the call for Omaha Beach over Roadster, who won the Santa Anita Derby:
"I thought Bob had the two top horses going in and we were blessed to have already beaten two of them (Game Winner and Improbable).
"My decision was between Roadster who I think has an abundance of talent, an extremely talented horse. I just felt that Omaha Beach for this race, had the seasoning, more seasoning underneath his belt and that he would handle and kind of surface.
"So you go in with less worries. His running style suits the previous Derbies as well. So that was pretty much it.
Was it difficult to tell Baffert, "No, thanks?"
"Oh yeah I'd be lying If I said that it wasn't," Smith said. "I just won the Triple Crown for the man.
"What's wonderful about Bob is I was able to speak with him before I made my decision and he said we were good no matter what. (Baffert said, 'You make your decision for this race and don't worry about me. We're fine.'"
Baffert knows Roadster can win the race with jockey Florent Geroux. So does Richard Mandella, the guy who trains Omaha Beach. Smith does, too.
Hey, Baffert has won this race five times. In six tries, Mandella has never finished better than fifth.
Roll the Triple Crown highlight videos. Second-guessing jockey decisions happens every spring.
Even Bill Shoemaker guessed -- and guessed wrong.
Omaha Beach will be Smith's 25th Derby mount. One jockey enjoyed more Derby appearances. That was Shoemaker. In 26 Derby starts, Shoemaker delivered four firsts, three seconds and four thirds.
Shoemaker is not the all-time Derby leader in Derby winners. Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack won the race five times.
Shoemaker fans will tell you their guy should have replaced Hartack on the top line with Arcaro.
But in 1964 Shoemaker faced a decision similar to the one that Smith made last month. Shoe rode Northern Dancer to a win in the Florida Derby and two other prep races, He also scored with Hill Rise in the Santa Anita Derby. Trainer Hortario Luro wanted Shoemaker to ride Northern Dancer at Churchill Downs.
Shoemaker picked Hill Rise.
Guess which colt and jockey held off Shoemaker and the favored Hill Rise by a neck to win the 90th Kentucky Derby?
This was the pre-Twitter world, so according to an Associated Press story, the toughest thing Shoemaker had to do after the race was "fend off" questions about his decision in the jockeys' room.
Regrets?
"No regrets," Shoemaker said, according to the AP. "I'd do the same thing over again.
"He ran as I good as I thought he could but the other horse ran a little better. I was catching him but not quick enough. I just ran out of time … I rode faster than I ever rode in the Derby before, but I lost."
Trainers shoot air balls, too. D. Wayne Lukas is to Triple Crown training what Shoemaker is to Triple Crown riding. In 1996 Lukas won the third of his four Kentucky Derbies when jockey Jerry Bailey scored on Grindstone.
Lukas had to scratch Grindstone in the Preakness because of an injury. Lukas had another top contender at Pimlico in Prince of Thieves, a colt who finished third in the Derby.
But Prince of Thieves had a rider -- Pat Day, a Hall of Famer.
Take a seat, Pat. Lukas pulled Day off his colt, replacing him with Bailey.
Ouch.
You know the rest of the story. Trainer Nick Zito recruited Day to ride Louis Quatorze, a Derby also-ran. Day won the Preakness. Bailey finished seventh, beaten by 18 lengths.
"He wanted to go with Jerry because he's hot right now," Day said. "I don't blame him."
Now it's Mike Smith's moment on the Derby Hot Seat.
If Omaha Beach wins, he's the smartest man in America. If Roadster wins, we'll be writing about Mike Smith for years.
Pressure?
"It's certainly the right kind of pressure," Smith said. "You can call it what you want, but I like it."
