LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The red carpet is being rolled out for all the celebrities landing in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby and its glamorous pre-parties.
It’s not all glitz and glam and partying, however. They’re also raising money for some good causes.
Starting off the trifecta of Derby eve galas with a bang is the newest party on the scene: the Trifecta Gala itself at the KFC Yum Center. This year, Usher is headlining the party.
“We had a great party last year," said Justin Bridgeman, co-founder of the Trifecta Gala. "You're only as great as your last hit, so now we want to be a bigger hit, so let’s create an even bigger party. And that's what we strive to have."
Other musical stars include Ray J. and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Steve Harvey, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones and Real Housewife of Atlanta Nene Leaks will also be in attendance.
The gala raises money for the West End School, University of Louisville Center for Autism and Jimmy V foundation for Cancer Research.
“The West End School, for me personally, is near and dear to my heart just because I feel like education is the best way this city is going to grow and become what we all want it to be for the future,” Bridgeman said.
Over at the Barnstable Brown Gala at a private home in the Highlands, you’ll be in the company of Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland, who is also singing the National Anthem on Derby day. Other celebrities include the Backstreet Boys and rival band member Joey Fatone of 'N Sync. You'll also run into NFL stars and Derby regulars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And don’t forget other celebrities like Dennis Quaid, Boyz II Men, Wilmer Valderrama, Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. and many more.
The Barnstable Brown raises funds for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.
Last, but certainly not least, there’s entertainment for everyone at the Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House. Musical guests include C+C Music Factory, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Mike Mills of REM and Kentucky's very own Linkin' Bridge and JD Shelburne.
“With the gala, we always say that it's classy but edgy and nothing but fun," said Tammy York Day, co-founder of Unbridled Eve. "I think that really describes it."
That vibe has attracted other celebrities like Patrick Warburton of Seinfeld, D.B. Woodside of 24, romance novelist Nora Roberts, former Bachelor star Bob Guiney, Paul Sorvino of Goodfellas, former University of Louisville basketball player Luke Hancock and a slew of other athletes and celebrities.
“It's so funny, because just depending on who you speak with, people get so excited about different celebrities,” York Day said.
Unbridled Eve raises money for Blessings in a Backpack and Fund for the Arts.
“My sister and I were raised with parents who always taught us that it wasn’t an obligation to give back, but actually, it's something we should run toward,” York Day said.
