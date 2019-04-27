LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Associated Press delivers a ranking of the nation’s Top 25 college football teams every Sunday of the season.
It shares its Top 25 basketball teams every Monday during the winter.
The AP does not rank the Top 25 — or even Top 10 — contenders for the Kentucky Derby.
That’s OK. Keep obsessing about the NFL Draft, AP friends. Eric Crawford and I are here with our Top Five for Derby 145, which will roar across a mile-and-a-quarter at Churchill Downs in seven days.
Number One
CRAWFORD
OMAHA BEACH — He’s the favorite for a reason – he’s earned it. There’s been nothing to dislike about his time on the Churchill track, and he gets a seasoned Derby jockey in Mike Smith. But like everyone, trainer Richard Mandella will be holding his breath for the draw.
BOZICH:
OMAHA BEACH — Hall of Fame trainer (Mandella). Hall of Fame jockey (Smith). Three-race winning streak (including Arkansas Derby. Equibase speed figures that have improved in his last six starts. Knock his front-running style at your own risk.
Number Two
CRAWFORD
TACITUS — Bill Mott’s horse looks great on the track at Churchill, and his Wood Memorial was huge.
BOZICH
MAXIMUM SECURITY — According to Mike Watchmaker of The Daily Racing Form, this group of Derby horses has only delivered three performances that resulted in triple-digit Beyer Speed figures. This colt has two of them. Oh. Almost forgot. He’s also 4-for-4.
Number Three
CRAWFORD
IMPROBABLE — Can’t shake the nagging suspicion that had he not been aggravated at the gate and running on a sloppy track, we’d be talking about him as the Derby favorite instead of Omaha Beach.
BOZICH
ROADSTER — Did you think I was going to snub Bob Baffert? Sure, it’s time for the Derby gods to sprinkle some love in another direction, but he’s got three thunderous shots to win this race for the sixth time — and his Santa Anita Derby winner was purchased for $525,000 as a yearling with this race in mind.
Number Four
CRAWFORD
ROADSTER — Santa Anita Derby winner has been better every time he’s broken from the gate as a 3-year-old. He does that again and he may be wearing a blanket of roses.
BOZICH:
TACITUS — I will never own a horse but if I had one, especially an older horse, I’d send him to Bill Mott’s barn. The man is as skilled as anybody on the Churchill backside. But he’s still searching for the right time/right horse in this race. He’s won his last three starts, including the Wood Memorial, but he hasn’t won any by more than a length-and-a-quarter.
Number Five
CRAWFORD
MAXIMUM SECURITY — Maybe he reverts to $16,000 claimer status. Or maybe he runs away with this thing. Don’t take the Florida Derby winner lightly. Back-to-back triple-digit speed figures mean he’s worth a thought.
BOZICH
GAME WINNER — A colt trained by Baffert with four wins and two seconds, including a race over this surface in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last fall? His losses were by a nose and a half-length. Baffert has done more with less. You might get a price.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.