LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just like a celebrity before their next movie or big performance, a Derby horse is accompanied by an entourage.
A traveling equine blacksmith and dentist explains how he prepares the athlete from head to hoof.
Derby time, the key players come out of the woodwork.
"You can just, you can feel the fever pitch, you really can," says Zane Baze of Zane Baze Equine Services. "This winter, I was in New York, Arkansas, I'm in Florida every two weeks, and right now it's seven days a week."
Baze is fourth generation. "Something that can be done on the race track has been done by someone in the family coast to coast," Baze said.
From grooming to hot walking to the starting gates of California, Baze now works as an equine blacksmith and dentist.
"Some horses are nervous, some horses are scared, and you have to determine what it is and what you need to do to make that horse more comfortable," Baze said.
Horse injuries and two dozen deaths at Santa Anita have rocked the racing community this year.
"Everybody wants a why. It's our job, especially being patrons in the industry, to figure out the best course of action," Baze said. "All of those things that happened didn't happen because of one thing. There's just a multitude of thing
Derby horse or not, Baze does the same due diligence for all his 500 equine patients.
"A horse that's a $5,000 claimer or a $5 million stud, you're still treating them the same at first unless they need something else," Baze said.
One of his jobs is putting what's called a bit seat in the first molar. "It kind of gives the jockeys back their power steering so that horse responds to what their asking them to do," Baze said.
He's worked on Oaks, Belmont Stakes and Breeders' Cup winners as well as Derby competitors.
"If something's wrong, they call you in, and they say, 'this horse is off.' Well, how's he off? He might be favoring one foot or another, and I'd say that's the most difficult," he said.
A Derby horse is checked at least weekly, a combined effort between Baze, groomers, trainers and veterinarians.
After all, they made it to the top 20 of at least 25,000 horses. "We're going to double check that horse. We're going to triple check a horse that's coming up for the Derby," he said.
An entourage has worked day in and out to set up the world's most beautiful athlete to do their job at the starting gate.
