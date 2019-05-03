LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sun was not shining bright, as Kentucky Oaks Day began at Churchill Downs. Torrential downpours started the morning with a muddy track and soaked racing fans.
But by mid-afternoon, there was a break in the weather, and crowds pushed into the gates and filled the paddock with colorful outfits featuring a lot of pink.
The signature Survivor's Parade has 145 participants this year. All of them are breast or ovarian cancer survivors who walk before the grandstand with others who beat cancer.
#KentuckyOaks is filling up fast @WDRBNews @KatrinaWDRB pic.twitter.com/pZV6lmAor7— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWDRB) May 3, 2019
The real party is in the infield where anything goes. Horse fans have been known to slide in the mud, play corn hole and wear some very creative hats.
