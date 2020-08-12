LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 will be run before a reduced crowd of "less than 23,000" reserved-seat ticket-holders with no general admission fans in the infield or other non-seated areas of the track, Churchill Downs said Wednesday.
The company released its "health and safety operations plan" for the Derby and Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks.
Total Derby attendance will be reduced to 14% of the Derby's record 170,513 in 2015, with no more than 40% of reserved seats occupied, the company said.
Churchill Downs had said as late as July 30 that it planned to have general admission fans, with CEO Bill Carstanjen saying the company had sold "a bunch" of tickets.
After consulting with Gov. Andy Beshear this week, track officials and the governor’s office and public health officials settled on the number, which was reduced after a rising number of cases in the state over the past couple of weeks.
Carstanjen told shareholders two weeks ago that the track had put infield ticket sales on hold after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Louisville and around the nation.
“We are both carefully watching the numbers,” Beshear said last Tuesday, referencing a conversation with Carstanjen earlier in the day. “He assured me that he wants Churchill and the Derby to be safe. We’re going to talk next week after we see the trends going on this week, but their commitment is to do what it takes to make it safe, and we’re going to talk about that with the best data that we have by early next week. I do want to say he reached out to us, not the other way around. We would’ve reached out at the right time, but that was them being proactive.”
Churchill Downs announced a plan to run the Derby with fans on June 25. At the time, the coronavirus in Kentucky appeared to be on the decline.
Now with the Derby a month away, Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with an elevated 7-day positivity rate, and a major large-crowd sports event to the north having given up hope of having fans.
Beshear said the sheer size of Churchill Downs should allow for some spectators in the facility, but acknowledged that the coronavirus landscape since late June has not changed for the better.
This story will be updated.