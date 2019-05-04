LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainers are tending to their horses on this Kentucky Derby morning, and WDRB is on the backside getting their impressions.
"It's an interesting race to analyze on paper because it seems like so many horses with similar running styles," said two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, who has Spinoff and Cutting Humor in this year's race.
Mike Trombetta said his horse, Win Win Win, likes the track at Churchill Downs.
"He's worked good on it and he trains good on it," Trombetta told WDRB's Eric Crawford.
Shug McGaughey said his horse, Code of Honor, has been somewhat overlooked in the crowded Derby field.
"A couple of his races have been really spotty, but his good races have been really good," McGaughey told WDRB's Rick Bozich in an early morning interview on the backside.
Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has never won the Derby. This year, he likes his chances with Long Run Toddy, though he said the horse runs better on a dry track, so the weather is concerning.
"The Kentucky Derby is a huge hole in our resume and hopefully, we are adding to it today," he said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.