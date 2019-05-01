LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Was Todd Pletcher confident he would have a horse in the Kentucky Derby field?
"Absolutely not. No. We didn't have a great 2-year-old crop last year,” Pletcher said Wednesday morning with a laugh.
And he can joke about it now, because he actually ended up with two hopefuls heading to the gate in Kentucky Derby 145.
Cutting Humor, who set a track record in the Sunland Derby, and Louisiana Derby runner-up Spinoff are both 30-1 shots on the morning line, but Pletcher believes both horses fit in the field.
"I think from a talent perspective, they both stack up really well," Pletcher said. "I think both horses give me the indication that they'll get the distance as well. From a training perspective, we've seen them do things in the morning that are consistent with the horses that have done very well."
Corey Lanerie is taking the mount on Cutting Humor. The veteran jockey just notched his 1,000th Churchill Downs victory this week and will try to win his first Derby on Saturday. John Velazquez guided Cutting Humor to the Sunland Derby win but is taking the mount on Code of Honor, leading Pletcher to name Lanerie as the rider on Cutting Humor.
"Corey is someone who knows Churchill very well," Pletcher said. "He's had a lot of success here at Churchill. That played a big role. We've had some success with him on a limited basis, but you know, I think he's an intelligent rider. He knows Churchill very well, and I think that's an edge."
