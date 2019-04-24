LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Code of Honor:
Trainer: Claude "Shug" McGaughey. Owner: William Farish. Jockey: John Velazquez.
Sire: Noble Mission. Dam: Reunited. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 74. Earnings: $478,820. Record: 5-2-1-1.
The winner of the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes has matured nicely for McCaughey, the Hall of Fame trainer who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb. His off-the-pace running style was a problem in the Florida Derby, with moderate fractions creating scant opportunity in a race in which the top two finishers were in that order at every call. Still, Code of Honor could benefit from the added Derby distance, and early fractions that figure to be more to his liking. He has been training at Keeneland.
