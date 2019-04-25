LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at the Bill Mott-trained Country House.
Trainer: Bill Mott. Owners: Mrs. J.V. Shields Jr., E.J.M. McFadden Jr., LNJ Foxwoods. Jockey: Flavien Prat.
Sire: Lookin At Lucky. Dam: Quake Lake. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 50. Earnings: $260,175. Record: 6-1-2-1.
A late-closing colt who got up for third in the Arkansas Derby behind Omaha Beach and Improbable, he hasn’t won since his first career victory at Gulfstream Park in January. He’s run only one race at a distance less than 1 1/16 miles, and Mott is hoping the 10 furlongs in the Derby will be good for him. His bloodlines suggest they might. His sire, Lookin At Lucky, was the post-time favorite for the 2010 Derby, but drew the No. 1 post and finished off the board before going on to win the Preakness. A Lookin At Lucky colt, Lookin At Lee, finished second to Always Dreaming in 2017. Prat, who gave up the mount on Omaha Beach, was named the jockey on Country house the week before the Derby.
