LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Sunland Park Derby winner Cutting Humor.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Owner: Starlight Racing. Jockey: TBD.
Sire: First Samurai. Dam: Pun. Color: Dark bay.
Points: 50. Earnings: $516,967. Record: 6-2-2-1.
Set a track record in winning the Sunland Park Derby on March 24, which came after a disappointing seventh in the Southwest Stakes in what was a trouble-filled trip. He likes to run just off the pace, a style which has proved advantageous in the Derby. Pletcher has saddled 52 Derby starters, more than any trainer in history, and has won the race twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. This isn’t one of his better ones, but Cutting Humor has earned his way into the starting gate.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.