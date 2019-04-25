LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at 2-year-old champion Game Winner:
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Gary and Mary West. Jockey: Joel Rosario.
Sire: Candy Ride. Dam: Indyan Giving. Color: Brown.
Points: 85. Earnings: $1,846,000. Record: 6-4-2-0.
After victories in the Del Mar Futurity and American Pharoah Stakes, the son of Candy Ride established himself as the early 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite by navigating some difficulties to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by 2 ¼ lengths at Churchill Downs last November. The start of his 3-year-old campaign was delayed by the temporary closure of Santa Anita Park, so he instead shipped to Oaklawn, where he was beaten by a nose in the second division of the Rebel Stakes by Omaha Beach. His loss to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby probably cost him a chance at being the Derby favorite, but Baffert likes where he is and said after the Santa Anita race that he expects the colt to run better in the Derby.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.